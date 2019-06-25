The American returned from vacation in Mexico paralyzed and blind
A tourist from the US have visited Mexico and returned home without a view and with paralyzed legs.
46-year-old Mary Catherine Derin went to Mexico with her husband Tony to celebrate the anniversary of their wedding, writes “Lenta.ru”. On the first day of the holiday American felt ill: “When I started to fade, I decided that it was cold. We went to the doctor and he said I’m dehydrated, so I made an intravenous infusion”.
However, the procedure did not help, and later Mary Kathryn’s eyesight worsened. “I still thought it was the flu. I had a flash, when everything became black, and then the vision returned again, but I saw everything blurred”, — said the American.
During the five days of vacation Catherine Derin lost the ability to see and was completely paralyzed from the waist down.
When the couple returned home to Maryland, they immediately went to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed Derin Guillain-Barre syndrome (a rare disease in which the immune system affects the nervous).
Then the doctors began to treat Derin, however, the cause of her blindness remained a mystery. It was later revealed that eye problems have arisen due to congenital abnormalities associated with the accumulation of fluid in the brain.
“Vision loss and Guillain-Barre syndrome was not related, it just happened at the same time. The doctors said it was a rarity,” explained Derin.
After this, Mary Catherine had an operation on the brain, and six months later to her gradually vision returned. By the time of discharge from hospital American could move with a cane short distances.
