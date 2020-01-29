The American set a world record in the women’s 50 km on the treadmill “treadmill” (video)
Ultramarafon runner from Oregon (USA), Mario Mendoza set a new world record in the 50-kilometer race on a treadmill, according to Twitter, runnersworld.
33-year-old runner ran that distance on the treadmill in 2:59:03 and broke the 46 seconds record Michael Wardian installed in 2015.
Treadmill where Mendoza set his record, was set in high school in the city of Madras (Oregon), where Mario teaches physical education.
Note that your teacher during the record of the race supported his disciples.
Mendoza decided to break the world record with the goal to raise funds for a Christian youth organization, and he managed to collect more than 4 thousand dollars.
We will remind, in October 2019 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon (42 195 meters) in less than two hours.