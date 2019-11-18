The American set the absolute world record in the bench press (video)
Julius Maddox
One of the most powerful people in the world American Julius Maddox set a new world record for the bench press without equipment, lifting from the chest rod with incredible weighing 337,5 kg.
It should be noted that 31-year-old Maddox was also the author of the previous world record. In September, 2019 American mastered 335,5 kg, half a kilo exceeding the achievement of the Russian Kirill Sarychev.
Attempt with the world’s weight is at 4:40 broadcast.