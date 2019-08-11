The American startup has created the Pavlok bracelet-a Taser
Which will help to get rid of bad habits
The American startup is developing the eponymous Pavlok bracelet, the main feature of which is the shocks. Journalist Forge Nicole Dicker a week used Pavlok to unlearn the social networks, writes AIN.UA.
Pavlok startup from Boston. The company was inspired by the experiments of Ivan Pavlov to develop reflexes and created a bracelet that beats the current owner. The power of discharge: 50 to 450V. The first prototypes came out in 2014, price’s debut version was $250. In 2019 came Pavlok 2, it costs $199.
The bracelet can be managed through the app and by pressing the button. Pavlok can work automatically — for example, to Wake up in the morning.
Nicole Dicker with the help of Pavlok decided to wean myself off of social networks. This same purpose was pursued by Mahesh Sethi, founder of Pavlok.
He saw that spends 29 hours a week on social media and began to fight with the habit. First, for $8/hour hired man, who gave him a slap in the face every time when Mahesh was opening Twitter or Facebook.
Mahesh abruptly became more productive and think about the device that will help others to break bad habits. The Pavlok is reported that results can be achieved in a month — but many users say that they had five days.
Nicole Dicker first put the bracelet on minimum power and connected Chrome-extension Pavlok. It considers time on social network sites and get zapped after 30 minutes/day. But the program is unstable and the Dicker Pavlok integrated with the service automation IFTTT.
According to her, the shot on the 50B feels like “minor”, if you raise the power up to 200V, it resembles an insect bite. At a power of 70%, the discharge passes over the body. The maximum level is unbearable.
It turned out that the threat of discharge is an effective tool. The Dicker has dependence only five days, as promised by the advertising. At first she didn’t want to feel pain. Then again realized how nice it is to work without distractions. In the first week she never used the 30-minute limit, but several times beat his shock when he felt the urge to check social networks. To do so encourages the user Pavlok.
The Dicker has successfully dealt with his habit, but no longer wearing Pavlok. It is not yet understood whether overcame the habit.
As told her one of the first users of the bracelet, the author of YouTube-channel Weisz Cracks, with the help of Pavlok, he began to get up early. But without electroshocker on the wrist, which he removed 3 months ago, it’s not as well — early rises stalled.
The Dicker decided not to rely on Pavlok, and positive motivation. She writes that you can use all the life hacks in the world, but they will be useless without a real desire to change. It now spends on social media 15 minutes a day, and to support himself — has a “tracker habits.”