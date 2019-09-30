The American state of Montana and the canadian province of Alberta was filled with snow (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

At the end of the first autumn month, the winter came in the U.S. state of Montana and neighboring canadian province of Alberta. In some areas piled up huge drifts.

In Montana snow storm hit the Rocky mountains which occupy a considerable part of the state. In one of the districts fell 122 cm of snow. Having problems with automobile traffic. In addition, under the weight of snow collapsed many trees that led to the cliffs of power lines. No light left about 1.5 thousand houses. The state’s Governor Steve bullock declared a state of emergency, according to Stormnews with a link to The Weather Channel.

In Alberta, under the impact of the disaster hit the southern part of the province. The snowfall caused a large number of accidents. From 6am on September 28 until 10 a.m. on September 29 in calgary has occurred 171 an accident without injuries, including one mass with the participation of 16 cars. In other clashes were injured 13 people, reports CBC.

The snowfall led to the cancellation of several flights. And to the South of calgary on September 30 was canceled classes in schools. According to weather forecasts, in the South of the region Saturday and until noon Monday will fall to 25 cm of snow, according to the Agency TASS.

Meteorologists say that such an early arrival of winter, unusual for Alberta, although in the history of meteorological observations already noted such events. For example, in 2014, in calgary September 8, fell to 10 centimeters of snowfall, although traditionally the snowfalls begin in the region until the end of October. At the moment, the strongest snowfall in September in Alberta was recorded in 1921, and also on 8 September, when in calgary fell 12 inches of snow.

Snowfall in Montana:

Snowfall in Alberta: