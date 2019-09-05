The American tried to take the baby from the Philippines to the USA, hiding in the Luggage
Ohio resident Jennifer Talbott was arrested at the airport in the Philippines, she was trying to smuggle in USA child, hiding in the bag. This writes Нuff Post.
Jennifer Talbot was trying to take out of the Philippines 6-day kid, hiding in the bag. She was arrested at the airport and brought charges of human trafficking.
The woman was able to pass through the immigration service of the airport without showing a boy, but it was intercepted at the boarding gate the airline staff.
According to representatives of the airport, Talbot could not produce a passport, boarding pass or government permission for export of the child.
43-year-old Talbot has not made any statements.
According to representatives of the airport, a woman planning to Board a flight on Delta AirLines, which was flying to the United States.
“The intention was really to hide the child,” said the immigration officer Grifton Medina.
After the airline staff found the child, came the representatives of the immigration service. Talbot was arrested and transferred to the National Bureau of investigation, and the child –government personnel.
Investigation Bureau reported that Talbot presented the airport permit for the removal of the child to the USA, presumably from the child’s mother, but she has not signed it.
Officials said that the government was not given permission to visit the baby, which allowed to present Talbot charged with trafficking. Maximum penalty – life imprisonment.
The U.S. Embassy was notified about the arrest of the accused.
Authorities are looking for parents of a child who is also charged in accordance with the law on the protection of children.