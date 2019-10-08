The American was detained at the airport for 20 packs of chips in Luggage: social networks in delight
The American stopped at the border control at the airport after employees of the transportation security Administration (TSA) noticed 20 packages with sharp chips Cheetos in her bag. Social networks came from this story is a delight!
Emily Rumble, is that the passenger has posted video of the incident in his Twitter and stated that buys chips in America to treat their friends in Korea where it flew. The girl said that the chips “hard to get” in the destination, writes The Sun.
In footage posted a video of a TSA agent takes out the packet of crisps from the bag of a passenger. The employee also wipes each pack to check for the presence of chemicals or explosives. The video shows at least 7 packs checked, the agent continues take them out and put aside.
Emily wrote: “I will Never forget the day when TSA stopped me because they thought I was hiding something bad in my bag — because all I have is 20 packages with sharp chips”.
Since the publication of the video, put “like” more than 86 600 times.
Social media users were confused by the fact that she took so many packs of crisps in the international flight.
“For all who asked why I had so many packs of hot Cheetos, it is obvious that in Korea they are hard to come by, so my friends always asking me to bring them,” added the passenger.
Other travelers have shared their stories of detention at the airport for food.
“The same, but I had 6 kg of chocolate, distributed in several packages,” wrote Sophie Demajo.
“Once I saw how the security service empties the Luggage of young people, they had literally a suitcase Packed full of raw bacon,” recalls Erin Knox.
“I had 10 sandwiches (for my family to eat at the airport), and they opened and looked into EVERY sandwich” — said one user.
Suffer from the audits and the employees of the TSA.
“My wife is the head of the TSA, they did the same thing with us when we returned from Disneyland, and she was TWENTY-FIVE bags with their mixture of granola,” wrote one commenter.
According to the web site of the TSA at U.S. airports miss the food, but they can be subjected to additional checks, “Even if something is allowed, it may be subject to further validation, it can not miss, if it causes anxiety during the test.”