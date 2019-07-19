The Americans discovered on Mars bird
Experts believe that the bird resembles an eagle.
The Rover Curiosity has taken a picture of the rocky landscape of the planet, and his lens were something very similar to a flying bird, vigorously working the wings.
According to NASA, strange photo was taken during the exploration of Gale crater, American scientists believe that the Martian “bird” is the result of a special effect caused by cosmic rays.
Enthusiasts of space research carefully looking at all the pictures and videos coming from Mars, and Marcelo Irazusta came across this bird. But there is a possibility that it was Martian UFOs as extraterrestrial intelligence could create something similar to a bird.
A careful study of this dark stain on the background of the Martian sky, the experts concluded that the bird resembles an eagle. Ufologist Scott Waring said that there were two options, or on Mars, there is animal life, or that he did not want to believe the shooting took place on Earth in a place similar to canadian uninhabited Devon island where NASA has created a testing ground for its Mars Rovers on terrain similar to Mars.