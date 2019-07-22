The Americans had to escape from wild boar on the tree

The RAID ended in the extreme.

Hiking in the natural Park of Texas (USA) has brought to tourists is not a positive emotion, and dramatic and scary adventure — at least, so it seemed at first glance, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to zoobusiness.kiev.ua.

Local police received a call from a woman who fearfully said that they with a companion sitting in a tree in the woods and prowling nearby and grunts of the wild boar, and obviously aggressive intentions. Officers rushed to rescue the lovers of nature walks, managed to find them, that’s just not the boar, and his footprints next to was not found.

At this point, there was a distinctive sound, and tourists, again terrified, said that such evil grunting they heard it all the time. Then they had to be embarrassed, because the sound was only the noise of the cars passing on the highway in the distance. However, officers reassured saved people, stating that in their situation, many would be afraid, so nothing to be ashamed of.