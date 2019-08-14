The Americans have produced the world’s most powerful SUV
American company Rezvani presented an updated model of the Tank, which is equipped with a compressor engine is more powerful 1000 horsepower
American company Rezvani presented an updated model of the Tank, which the developers themselves called the world’s most powerful serial SUV. The top version of the car is equipped with engine with recoil more than 1,000 horsepower.
In the range of engines updated “Tank” includes gasoline engines volume of 3.6 and 6.4 liter capacity of 285 and 500 HP respectively, as well as a 285-HP three-liter diesel. On the top line — the 6.2-liter compressor V8 extreme coupe Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which factory version develops 850 horsepower. The specialists Rezvani boosted the engine up to 1014 horsepower (torque to 1180 Newton metres).
Updated Tank overall was similar to its predecessor. However, it differs from it changed the roof line, other wings and hood more complex forms.
As for the technical part, the basis of the car chassis SUV Jeep Wrangler new generation, while the old Tank was built on the aggregates of the previous Wrangler.