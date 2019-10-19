The Americans offered to relieve stress, crushing machine tank
In the US, anyone can ride on this tank and move a few cars to remove the accumulated stress and to get rid of negative emotions.
Throughout the country there are various centers that offer such services. One of these centers is located in new York. Cost of arrival for the driver is 799 dollars. For the money, any visitor can drive in this 35-ton tank and crush a couple of cars.
In another centre, which is located in one of the cities of Minnesota, you can rent a tank for $ 399. But depending on the model, the availability of small arms and how many machines they want to break the visitor, the price may increase up to 3599 dollars.