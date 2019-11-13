The Americans sang with MONATIK on the same stage
Songs popular Ukrainian artist MONATIK become popular around the world. Once in the world has released his third solo album, LOVE IT’s rhythm, it immediately soared to the leading positions in all radio charts, streaming platforms and loved by the audience.
Absolutely amazing that in the world tour, each of the tracks sounds to the artist in unison. Thousands of people know and love the new tracks MONATIK — LOVE IT rhythm, “Every time”, “Much”, “Something crazy”, but also songs from the first two albums.
Now in the active stage of the American leg of a world tour MONATIK — LOVE IT the rhythm. Often concerts attended by representatives of the Diaspora, but for the show to MONATIK has long wanted to get the guests from different countries. These two guys learned the songs from the new album of multiartist and… sing with him on stage.
It happened at a concert in Los Angeles. When MONATIK saw their American fans, who more than a year taught a new song, absolutely not knowing the language, immediately invited them to sing along. The Americans knew the text perfectly.