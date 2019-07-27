The Americans will build the largest wind farm in Ukraine

The American company General Electric (GE) and the European LongWing Energy with the participation of American investment Agency, OPIC will build a wind power station (wind farm) in Zaporizhia region on the banks of the sea of Azov. This is stated in the press release of GE company.

The cost of this project will be $150 million It would be the fourth wind farm GE in Ukraine.

It is reported that GE will supply 27 wind turbines with a capacity of 3.6 MW with a rotor diameter of 137 meters and a hub height of 110 meters. The company also will carry out full maintenance for 15 years. The total capacity of the first phase of the WPP will be 98 MW.

European company LongWing Energy will sponsor and VLC Renewables will be a co-investor. Debt financing will be provided by the Corporation of the U.S. government’s overseas private investment (OPIC), and JP Morgan will handle insurance transactions.

In GE was added that produced in new wind farm electricity will be sold to the state enterprise “Energorynok”, which will receive a preferential fixed rate for 10 years.

