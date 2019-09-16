The amoeba that eats the brain: a 10-year-old Texan is fighting for his life
Girl from Texas had contracted a deadly amoeba that eats the brain, after a day in the river.
10-year-old Lily Mae avant bathed during day labor Day weekend on the Brazos river near the town of Waco. Doctors believe that is where she contracted life-threatening amoeba Naegleria fowleri, reported news station KWTX-TV.
A few days after sailing, according to the broadcaster, as a student of elementary school Valley Mills started fever and headache. Then the parents took the girl’s symptoms for a banal viral infection.
But one night Lily’s mom heard a noise coming from her daughter’s room.
“Her speech was incoherent, the daughter on anything did not react. Then the girl was immediately taken to the emergency room,” says mother.
Then Lily was taken to children’s hospital in Fort worth, where tests showed she had contracted negeriana is a rare infection caused by amoeba.
According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, amoeba that lives in fresh water, not life-threatening if swallowed, but can be fatal if it enters the body through the nose.
“This is the worst nightmare of every parent, told KWTX her aunt crystal Warren. In those days, in those same waters there were so many other people, and we just don’t understand why it affected her.”