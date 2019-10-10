The Amur tiger has become a real home cat, she allows people to take care of her cubs
October 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In a moment a wild animal becomes a pet, and manual?
Our today’s heroine – a tiger-mom who is so trusted by the people that allows them to care for her cubs.
This huge cat’s name is Vasilisa, she recently gave birth to four cubs. Oleg Zubkov helps her lick the babies, keeping them at the level of her face
All this is happening in the Crimean Park “Taigan”. The employees are very happy happiness Vasilisa, because her view (Amur tigers) are listed in the red book and is on the verge of extinction. It is because of cubs care with a vengeance.
A real home cat!
Oleg Zubkov is the Director of the Park, and Vasilisa – his favorite tiger. And it’s mutual, because all the local cats love the Director and trust him.