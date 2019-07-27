The analyst called the dollar in Ukraine in August-2019

July 27, 2019
Senior analyst at Raiffeisen Bank Aval Michael rebryk predicted that the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine can be reduced to a level 24,90-25 UAH.

Аналитик назвал возможный курс доллара в Украине в августе-2019

In our country, the dollar can rise only against the background of bad news about politics, the expert said in comments UNIAN.

According to him, most likely, in August the dollar will be worth about 26 UAH.

“In August, most likely, the currency will remain in the corridor 25,4-26,4 hryvnia per dollar, with a possible short-term outputs lower,” the analyst stated.

Rebryk said that when the hryvnia exchange rate is excessively strengthened, not met the targets of the state budget revenues from taxes and duties on imports and exports.

