The analyst estimated the probability of the Maidan against Putin in Moscow
The protest mood in Russia is strong, but not enough to break into a revolution to overthrow the government. This “fact” stated by a famous political expert Andrey Okara.
“If any of the Protestants wishing to receive a prison term 10-15-20 years? I didn’t ever want to meet. Those wishing to make public self-immolation — too”, — he said.
According to the analyst, people in Moscow, who yesterday was able only to walk along Tverskaya with balloons, it is now ready for something more.
“What exactly is hard to say — see August 10, at the next peace action, and the range of opportunities in Moscow is now much narrower than in Kiev in 2013”, — said Okara.
According to the analyst, Russia can be a revolution like the one that took place in Ukraine during the Euromaidan.
“Burning tires is too radical a way and too unrealistic a scenario. It’s unlikely even purely technically: I can imagine how on the European square in Kiev or on the street Grushevskogo you can bring gas cans or old tires. But do not imagine, as all the same you can bring on Tverskaya, Bolshaya Dmitrovka, or Manezh square. Russian society for five years taught as an awful Maidan. And though willing to go at it is to organize such the Kiev scenario is impossible — and because of the significantly lower support of the protest population, and because of the huge number of Regardie — 340 thousand people, the population of Kaluga”, — he said.
Learn more about what is happening in Russia today and what are the projections for its future read in the material “FACTS”: Russia enters the period of “the troubles”, the security forces actually took in hostages of Putin — Andrei Okara.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter