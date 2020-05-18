The analyst made the forecast of the dollar for a week
This week the dollar against the hryvnia had declined moderately in all segments of the foreign exchange market by 0.5-0.8%.
Next week in Ukraine is expected to moderate the depreciation of the dollar against the hryvnia. This forecast was voiced by a senior analyst at Alpari Vadim Iosub, reports RBC-Ukraine Sunday, may 17.
“The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week about 26.4 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 26.4/26,7 UAH”, – he said.
Iosub reminded that a steady decline in the dollar lasts from March 27, when it reached its local maximum near 28,2 UAH. According to him, the reason was the decline in speculative demand for the currency of the population, and reduced demand from importers. In recent days, the dollar’s decline accelerated again, the rate reached the lowest level since March 16. And the adoption of “anticolonial” of the law brings the terms of the new agreement with the IMF.
“In the medium term strengthening of the hryvnia will continue”, – said Iosub.
So, from Friday to Friday the official rate of dollar established by the NBU fell from UAH of 26.82 to 26,68 (-0,5%). Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company Ukrdealing, during the same period decreased from 26,82/26,61 of 26.84 to/26,63 (-0,8%). The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks for the week decreased from 26.76/27,05 to 26,60/26,87 (-0,6%/-0,7%).
The spread between the average sale and the average purchase decreased from 1.1% to 1.0% due to a more rapid lowering of rate of sale compared to purchase.