The analyst predicted the dollar for a week
Photo: Insurance companies of Ukraine
The dollar should fall to UAH
This week the dollar against the hryvnia has decreased in all segments of the foreign exchange market 0.2% to 0.9%.
Next week in Ukraine is expected to moderate the depreciation of the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded around the 26.9 UAH and the cash dollar in banks – at the level of 26.8/27,0 UAH. This forecast was voiced by a senior analyst at Alpari Vadim Iosub, reports RBC-Ukraine Sunday, July 12.
He noted that over the past week the dollar against the hryvnia has decreased in all segments of the foreign exchange market 0.2% to 0.9%.
So, from Friday to Friday the official rate of dollar established by the NBU, decreased from 27.18 to 26.93 UAH (-0,9%).
Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company Ukrdealing, during this same time dropped from 27.10/27,13 to 26,98/27,00 (-0,4%/-0,5%). The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks for the week decreased from 26.92/27,22 to 26,87/27,08 (-0,2%/-0,5%). The spread between the average sale and the average purchase decreased from 1.1% to 0.8%.
We will remind, on July 13, the national Bank lowered the hryvnia exchange rate by nearly 2 pennies to led light bulbs 26,95 UAH/USD.
It was also reported that this week, the NBU resumed the purchase of currency on the interbank market and purchased nearly $ 100 million.
korrespondent.net