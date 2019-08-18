The angel of Victoria’s Secret Jasmine tookes in bikini boasted stunning body

August 18, 2019
28-year-old American model has a beautiful body, which is a sin not to brag.

Ангел» Victoria's Secret » Жасмин Тукс в бикини похвасталась сногсшибательной фигурой

Jasmine tookes boasted in Instagram a new product from Victoria’s Secret – sexy swimsuit that consists of a black bodice and pionowych heats. Bikini slim figure of the “angel” fits perfectly.
Posed the model on a rock near the sea and palm trees. Nice to get pictures.

