The “Antibodies” in the new clip showed archival video family Taras poplars
The band released a video for the track “Buda Blues”.
The group “antytila”have pleased fans by releasing a new clip.
The team presented a video for the romantic track “Buda Blues”. This is the fifth song from the album Hello, which was videoportero.
The song “Buda Blues” was a record for the number of auditions since the release of long play. On the YouTube channel, the group has garnered over half a million hits. Within six months, “Antibodies” received a large amount of videos, where the couple dance their first dance under the “Buda Blues”. These home videos was inspired by “Antibodies” to the idea of the clip, which is close to many: the emergence of a new family of procreation and, of course, joint effort and sincere emotions of joy to be together.
On the basis of the “Buda Blues” — two real stories of families of Poplar and Snegiriov. It is the family of Snigeriov courtesy of his family winery and vineyards for a clip.
The shooting took place in the winery Bakus in the Nikolaev area. In this place, father Eugene turned his hobby into a matter of life and attracted the people close to him — his beloved children. Small ideas realized a big dream of one couple: one big, happy family and a successful business.
In the clip, Taras Poplar with his wife, singer Alyosha and their two sons, Roman and mark, played themselves, showed a history of their relations and lifted the veil in his personal life. In parallel with the main plot of the work presents documentary footage of families Taras poplars that were not previously demonstrated: the birth of first child, wedding soloist “Antibodies”, a chronicle of growing up son, but also how they spend their free time wife.
The Director made the members of the group of Antibodies: Sergey Usik and Taras Poplar.
“Song “Buda Blues” to a certain extent autobiographical. Our close associates and friends you know what in the Carpathian mountains, surrounded by nature is born our with Elena relationship and actually the plan which is sung in the song we’re almost done. We have two sons, left for another girl, which we, of course, will be happy. Why the story of the vineyard? Because my wife and I have a tradition to sit in the evening with a good glass of dry wine and talk about everything”, — said Taras Poplar.