The Antimonopoly Committee has registered growth of retail prices for products
Ukrainian anti-monopoly Committee has registered growth of retail prices for food in some regions of the country during the quarantine in the epidemic of the coronavirus.
About it reports a press-service of the Committee.
“In the last days we are seeing the growth of retail prices for some products. The Antimonopoly Committee detects these facts, carrying out price monitoring across the country, analyzing media reports and complaints of citizens in bodies of the AMC”, — said in the message. It is noted that in some regions since the beginning of March the price of buckwheat grew by more than 50%, millet — by 24%, sugar — by 16%. Buckwheat has risen by 50%, potatoes — by 60%.
Significant increase in the price of the AMC has recorded in some retail outlets and on vegetables: nearly 60% of rose potatoes, twice prices rose onions and carrots. To detect violations of legislation on protection of economic competition, Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine demands from retailers to provide prompt, complete information about purchase and retail prices for cereals, bread, sugar, flour, the most popular types of meat, vegetables and the like.