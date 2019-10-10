The Antimonopoly Committee opened a case regarding the sale of tickets for the match Ukraine – Portugal
The head of the Kyiv regional territorial office of Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Alexey Khmelnitskiy announced the initiation of an investigation into the implementation of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) tickets for the match selection for Euro 2020 between Ukraine and Portugal.
“Tickets for the match Ukraine – Portugal to buy only after you purchase the tickets for a meeting of the Ukraine – Lithuania in Kharkiv. Such information can be found on the website ticketsbox.com”, – quotes the words of Khmelnytskyi Censor.net.ua.
“From the point of view of the law, it turns out that fans impose such conditions for the purchase of tickets for the match Ukraine – Portugal, which would be impossible in a competitive environment. And it already has signs of abuse of monopoly position.
The Kyiv regional territorial office of AMKU decided to investigate whether there are competition law violations in the sale of tickets for the match Ukraine – Portugal,” says the civil servant.
“The Ukrainian football Association and LLC “Mediakonsalting” (agent for the sale of tickets) forwarded the requirements now is information gathering. In the case of evidence of fact of the Commission of competition law violation, the offender faces a fine of up to 10% of revenue for the last fiscal year,” said Khmelnitsky.
To buy tickets for the match Ukraine – Lithuania and Ukraine – Portugal is possible only on the website ticketsbox.com in the box office selling them is not possible. Previously, the UAF urged not to buy tickets on other sites.
The national team of Ukraine leads in group B of selection for Euro 2020. The match against Portugal will take place on 14 October in Kiev at the NSC “Olympic”, beginning at 21:45.