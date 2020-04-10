The Antimonopoly Committee undertook pharmacies
The Kyiv regional territorial office of Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is considering the case on the deliberate overestimation of the value of protective masks, which carried out 18 networks of pharmacies in Moscow and Moscow region and 6 producers-suppliers.
It is reported ZN.ua citing data from the Moscow branch of the AMC.
The case was opened on 30 March because of violations of the law of Ukraine “On protection of economic competition”.
To date, the Department staff collect and analyze information from sellers of medical masks in Kiev and the region. Representatives of pharmacies and manufacturers will be able to begin to provide explanations about the allegedly inflated prices since April 13.
According to the Moscow branch of the AMC, violators will have to pay up to 10 % of the income from the sale of goods in the last year before that in which the fine was imposed.