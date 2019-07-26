The appearance of the son of Pierce Brosnan amazed the guests of the premiere
66-year-old pierce Brosnan has found themselves in an unusual situation. When he appeared at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once in Hollywood” in Los Angeles, all the attention was not attracted to him, and to 22-year-old actor’s son Dylan. Brosnan rarely appears in public with my son and changed the appearance of a young man made a strong impression on the audience. The fact that Dylan towered above a pretty high Pier for more than half a head. As it turned out, the young man held on to the two meters are very few — only two centimeters. But in addition to growth, Dylan was surprised by the fact how much he looked like his mother – the second wife of Pearce, journalist Keely Shay Smith.
Note that spectacular appearance proved to be very useful for a career 22-year-old Dylan. Although he did not want the example of his father, an actor, a young man engaged successfully in the modeling business. He has already received a number of tempting offers – including from such famous brands as Burberry, Erdem and H&M. as for younger brother Dylan – 18-year-old Paris, he has not yet decided on a career choice.
We will remind, with the mother of Paris and Dylan Keeley pierce met in 1994. And seven years later they were married. Moreover, as admitted, at the time, Brosnan, he was sure to meet with Shay Smith, never married. Because before he was married — to actress Cassandra Harris, whom he simply adored. And when Cassandra passed away from cancer at the age of his 43 years, Brosnan barely survived this grief. And to survive he is helped keels, which, for her love and support, he pays exceptional loyalty and devotion, very rare in Hollywood. Pierce is one of the few actors who never allows himself no shenanigans on the side. Despite the fact that the Network does not cease the battle fans of the actor around the extra weight of the fins. The majority of fans convinced that he could choose a wife, and leaner. Or convince wife to do them. But all these battles are Brosnanu past couple, whose marriage has long passed the test of strength.