The Apple was shot in Kiev headphones is incredible (video)
Kiev was again recognized as a great place to shoot ads. The Ukrainian capital appeared in the promo video for the new Apple products — wireless headphones AirPods.
In the story the main character of the video is in a city where the streets, avenues, pedestrian crossings turned into trampolines. Hero jumps over the spot, falls into the manholes, and then the final is on the roof of the building and may, like birds, to appreciate the beauty of city from height.
In the creation of the video involved the Kiev production Studio Radioaktive Film. She was shot in Kiev a number of scenes for advertising of the Apple Watch Series 3, and also showed the Kiev subway is in the tourist service Trainline.
Earlier, the streets and squares of Kiev has appeared in commercials for Lufthansa, but in the video was meant as a territory of Russia. After the scandal is removed from social networks.
