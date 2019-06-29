The Apple was shot in Kiev headphones is incredible (video)

| June 29, 2019 | Science | No Comments

Apple сняла в Киеве невероятную рекламу наушников (видео)

Kiev was again recognized as a great place to shoot ads. The Ukrainian capital appeared in the promo video for the new Apple products — wireless headphones AirPods.

In the story the main character of the video is in a city where the streets, avenues, pedestrian crossings turned into trampolines. Hero jumps over the spot, falls into the manholes, and then the final is on the roof of the building and may, like birds, to appreciate the beauty of city from height.

In the creation of the video involved the Kiev production Studio Radioaktive Film. She was shot in Kiev a number of scenes for advertising of the Apple Watch Series 3, and also showed the Kiev subway is in the tourist service Trainline.

Earlier, the streets and squares of Kiev has appeared in commercials for Lufthansa, but in the video was meant as a territory of Russia. After the scandal is removed from social networks.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.