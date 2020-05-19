The Arabs have offered Tyson $ 20 million. for the fight with Holyfield, the promoter
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield
Russian promoter Vladimir Hryunov said that he had been involved in a fight with one of the Arab Fund for the right to host the third fight between former absolute world Champions in hevewae Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.
The Russian wants to fight in Russia.
“I recently spoke with Mike Tyson, and his representative, Azim Securom. They said Tyson was going to go on a world tour and spend a few exhibition fights. I asked him to arrange an exhibition match in Russia. Rivals to choose from – Sergei Kharitonov and Aleksander Emelianenko” – quoted Hrunov “Sport-Express”.
“And two days ago I spoke with Evander Holyfield. He said that talks on the organization of fight with Tyson. Evander believes that the fight is more than real. According to my information, the Arab Fund offers Tyson the order of $ 20 million. for the fight with Holyfield. This Foundation intends to organize a fight between Tyson fury and Anthony Joshua,” said the promoter.
“The dilemma – what should be the fight fair or real. What is an exhibition bout? The gloves are larger in size, possibly a helmet, it is a duel without declaring a winner. How I see the fight with Tyson or Holyfield in Russia? It is the largest football stadium in Moscow or Yekaterinburg, it’s a musical, it’s a Boxing tournament, and the crown of all – the battle with the legend.
Of course, there are those who will say: “the Fighting Tyson and Holyfield is fight old men, with which the sand pours”. But these same people will drop everything and run to watch. Tyson vs Holyfield – fight on a planetary scale”, – said Hryunov.