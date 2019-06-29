The Argentine national team became the contender of Brazilians in the semi-finals of the Copa America 2019 (video)

June 29, 2019

In the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2019, which takes place in Brazil, two-time world Champions – the Argentines met a cute Venezuelan team that passed the group stage without defeats.

Argentina’s national team got a tough but convincing victory 2:0, for which captain “albiceleste” Lionel Messi even had to learn the words of the national anthem. In the semifinals wards Lionel Scaloni will coincide with the masters tournament.

Battle of the favorites of the America’s Cup will take place on 3 July.

A review of the match Argentina – Venezuela:

