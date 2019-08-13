The Argentine peso fell 30% after the defeat of the President in the primaries (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The exchange rate of the Argentine peso against the dollar continued to fall and decreased by 30.4%, writes Exame. This happened after last Sunday primaries, the defeated opposition presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez.

According to 12:40 (18:40 GMT), on average, in the Argentine banks, the dollar sold for 60.2 per peso. On Friday, the dollar was estimated by the Central Bank of the Republic of 45.25 pesos, reports TASS.

Against the background of devaluation of the peso, the Central Bank increased by 10 percentage points to 74% base rate. At the opening of trading on Monday the dollar in a public Bank Banco Nacion amounted to 51,5 pesos.

The worst situation was only in 2015 and 2002: then the peso has fallen by 42.6% and 75%, respectively.

Collapsed and the Argentine stock market. To 11:16 on Monday, the price of securities declined by 11.2%.

According to the data obtained after processing of ballots from 98,75% of the plots, for Fernandez, retractable paired with the ex-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (2007-2015), which if they win will become the Vice-President, voted 47,65% of the voters. For the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri gave from 32.08% of the vote.

Presidential elections will be held in Argentina on 27 October. To win in the first round a candidate must gain more than 45% of the vote or 40%, provided that the gap from its nearest rival is at least 10%.

In the primaries in Argentina citizens choose candidates who will represent the party in the elections. However, this year all the political forces put up only one candidate. Thus, the primaries have become a kind of public opinion poll, which allows you to see the alignment of forces before the presidential election.