The Armenian belly dancer in Egypt accused of incitement to debauchery (photos, video)

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
In Egypt, the Armenian belly dancer of Sofinor Grigoryan is accused of incitement to debauchery. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

It is reported that the reason for the charges was the case when Safinar performed their dance in one of the women came on the stage and together they did a few movements.

The spectator was in a bikini that also noted censorial Council of Egypt in your charge.

In my defense Grigoryan told the newspaper that always adheres to its own rules during performances. For example, she never stands naked. She also added that he could not be held responsible for the women danced.

If the court finds Safinar guilty, to it threatens till three years of prison and deportation. For the duration of the trial, the woman has no right to speak, and thus earn a living.

In 2015, Safinar was sentenced to six months in prison in Egypt, she was also fined 15 thousand Egyptian pounds for the fact that during the performance she wore clothes similar to the Egyptian flag.

