The armored personnel carrier crushed two asguardian: military exercise in Russia there was a deadly emergency

The military exercises of Regardie in the Smolensk region there was a deadly PE — armoured vehicle ran over and killed two soldiers.
The incident happened in the village of Zhernovka.
Information on incident was confirmed by the military investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on the Smolensk garrison.
However, in Telegram channels reported that he died only one of the victims in the accident of the military.
We will remind, earlier it became known about the death on the teachings of Marines of the Baltic fleet. It happened when landing on the site “Khmelevka” in the course of the next all-army competition “Marines-2019”. The APC of the deceased has not reached shore, and began to go underground after exiting the tvindek ship.
Also “FACTS” reported about another resonant military incident in Russia — BTR car rammed with people.
