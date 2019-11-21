The army of Israel launched another series of strikes on Syria (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Israeli aircraft struck dozens of located on the territory of Syria, the positions of the battalion “al-Quds” Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) and Syrian army in response to the attack on the Jewish state. It is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the defense Army of Israel.

“In response to produced last night Iranian forces from Syrian territory, rocket fire at Israel fighter aircraft to Israel hit dozens of military targets by Iranian forces, “al-Quds” and the Armed forces of Syria”, – is spoken in the message. It is noted that the blows were inflicted on the locations of the missiles of a class “earth – air”, military bases and arms depots. On Tuesday, the Israeli military was informed of the interception by air defense systems of four rockets launched from Syria on the territory of the Golan heights.

As reported by TV channel Al Hadath, as a result of Israeli air strikes around Damascus killed at least five Syrian soldiers and six Iranian military advisers. According to the information channel, rockets struck several army positions near Quneitra, as well as properties in al-Kiswa and Kudzie, which were Iranian military experts.

Previously, the Agency SANA reported that victims of a rocket attack of Israel became two people from the village of Beit saber, who died from received wounds. “One of the missiles hit a house and destroyed it, there are also some wounded who were taken to hospital in Katni,” – said the Agency. Reports of the victims came from the suburbs of Quds in the West of Damascus, which was subjected to rocket attacks of Israel.

As said the Agency, strikes from the Israeli-occupied Golan heights and the city of Marjayun in southern Lebanon. “The Israeli aggressors were intense rocket attack, but Syrian air defenses managed to hit most air targets,” stated SANA, the Syrian military source.

Previously, the Agency SANA, citing a source in the armed forces of Syria reported that Syrian air defenses have destroyed a few missiles over the surrounding area of Damascus. According to the Agency, Israeli warplanes fired from the territory of the Golan heights and the Lebanese city of Marjayun a few missiles in the direction of the Syrian capital. However, the Syrian air defenses were able to intercept the missiles and destroy most of them before the missiles reached their targets.

Russian Deputy foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has called the Israeli air force attack in Syria contrary to international law, TASS reported. According to him, Moscow intends to find out under what circumstances it occurred. “It is very wrong and leads to unnecessary escalation of tensions,” – said Bogdanov.