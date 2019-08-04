The aroma of this plant helps get rid of insomnia
Experts said, can be safe for health get rid of insomnia. Simple and affordable remedy for this problem is the scent of lavender, promoting sound sleep.
It is known in Russia because of insomnia suffers every third person. In this regard, many are trying to normalize sleep, and taking expensive drugs, sometimes with contraindications. Doctors have long proved, a violation of sleep can trigger many diseases, including as serious as the violation of the cardiovascular system, obesity, diabetes and even premature death. Trying to find an effective method of combating disease, the researchers conducted a study, which was attended by the volunteers. They have for months lived in rooms that housed the lavender flowers. In the end, managed to capture a positive effect of the plants.
Scientists say the use of live plants is not required, only need to drip 2-3 drops of the extract into the bed, which immediately calms the brain, slowing the thought process, which is one of the reasons for restless sleep. Also the aroma reduces stress and normalizes blood pressure. If you want you can make a relaxing bath by adding liquid with a smell of a flower in the water.