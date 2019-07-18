The arrest of Shishkina: it became known who “passed” the police “thief in law”
In a high-profile case of the arrest of “thief in law” № 1 Oleg Shishkanov named Siscan new details emerged: while the “boss of all bosses” vehemently denies the charge against him gave evidence of a secret witness. About it writes RBC with reference to the testimony of an anonymous participant in the process.
A witness who gave evidence at shishkanova, is in business under the fictitious name of Apraksin. In the indictment there is a note that the real data about his identity is classified. Apraksin told the investigator that Shiskan a few years ago was engaged in illegal reselling land special purpose in Ramenskoye and the Chekhov district of Moscow region.
According to a source, Oleg Shishkanov controlled at least two officials who implemented the illegal scheme, allowing the kingpin to sell lands of the defense Ministry, Rosavtodor and forestry. Currently involved in the criminal scheme civil servants have been arrested.
The materials of the investigation, it is also said that in 1982 — before the name change — Shishkanov was convicted of murder. In November 1991 he was released after serving his sentence. According to operational data, he maintained contact with the other prisoners, keeping the traditions of thieves culture. According to investigators, in 1992, in Moscow hotel complex “Izmailovo” Shishkanov “was crowned thief in the law”. Now SK believes it was involved in murders, gambling, organizing prostitution and drug trafficking.
We will remind that Oleg Shishkanov (Medvedev) recently called the main “thief in law” in Russia. According to some, this post he received after the arrest of his predecessor Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young). Currently Shishkin arrested and held in jail on charges of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy, as well as the kidnapping and murder of local Deputy Tatyana Sidorova and her family.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the leaders of the community of thieves in a panic in connection with the arrests of criminal authority Shakro Young and Oleg Shishkanov, which ruled a significant part of gang assets. They are now urgently decide now where to hide the funds and those responsible for their safety. The most likely option — output abroad, the more that already have positive experience: successfully operating outside of Russia, holder of a common Fund suburban colonies Rezo Ladinsky (Revaz Kachmazov, relative Shakro Young).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter