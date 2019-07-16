The arrest of Shishkina: “thieves in law” are frantically trying to hide the “common Fund”
The leaders of the community of thieves in a panic: most recently in Russia sent behind bars put the most influential criminal authority Shakro Young, who not only dominated the life of Russian thieves, but also kept a “Treasury”, and now tied more and Shishkina (Oleg Shishkanov), who ruled a significant part of gang assets. About it reports “Rosbalt” with reference to informed sources.
Therefore, the “thieves in law” urgently decide now where to hide the funds and those responsible for their safety. The most likely option — output abroad, the more that already have positive experience: successfully operating outside of Russia, holder of a common Fund suburban colonies Rezo Ladinsky (Revaz Kachmazov, relative Shakro Young).
The final decision should be taken at a large gathering, which will also be held in another country.
Recall that recently thieves community in Russia and some other countries, is losing ground under the pressure of militiamen. Carefree life for many authorities over those who could not or did not want to moderate appetites, or to go abroad, risking at any moment to go on the bench. People like Lotu Guli prefer to sit abroad, but things are not going so well: their assistants and emissaries and then catch or neutralize.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the night of Monday, July 15, at his home in the village of Popovka Ramenskoye near Moscow employees of FSB of Russia detained a 54-year-old “thief in law” Oleg Shishkanov, better known in the criminal environment as Shishkin or Oleg Ramenskaya. Detention shishkanova carried out within investigation of criminal case about abduction and murder in the night from 20 to 21 February 2012 a Deputy of the legislative Assembly of the Ramensky district of Tatiana Sidorova and the three nearest members of her family. It shishkanova, who I lost after years of conducting joint Affairs, there was a conflict, the consequence considers as the customer of a crime.
