The arrival in Toronto will enter into a partnership with the Builder of the condo for the restoration of the old Church (PHOTO)

Cranes towering around Toronto, and one Catholic parish decided to take advantage of this, joining in partnership with a construction company for the restoration of the old Church.

Monica parish in Midtown began to cooperate with the construction company Collecdev. The plan is to demolish the existing Church on Broadway Avenue and to build instead an adjacent Church with a 44-storey residential condominium building.

The partnership will give the Church community a huge the amount necessary to allow the STA to a modern look.

According to representatives of the Church, the building, originally erected on this spot in 1906 and completely renovated in 1959, needs to be updated.

“It works, but it only works. People can just come and pray,” – said the representative of the parish James Milway.

“But it’s not something that is good in the 21st century. Not enough amenities and accessibility,” he added.

Melua stressed that painted materials within the present Church – for example, statues and stained glass – will be moved to a new location.

Alteration of churches in recent years has become a new trend. However, most of them converted into private residential space.

In the case of STA planned to demolish the Church, to divide the territory in two, and then sell one of the parts Collecdev. And the money raised from the sale to build a $17 million new modern Church in front of the condominium.

The new building will also and living quarters for Catholic priests in retirement.

President Collecdev, said the proposed project was very inspiring, as it will allow to optimize the use of land “as on a vertical level and in the context of community.”