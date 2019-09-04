The arrow from Texas, killed 7 people, illegally sold weapons
The man that killed 7 people and injured at least 22 others during a shooting in West Texas during the weekend, was prohibited from owning or buying firearms. The court previously ruled that he was mentally defective.
36-year-old shooter Seth Aaron ATOR, appears to have used a loophole in the Federal law on weapons, buying a semi-automatic rifle AR-15 from a private individual. In accordance with the laws of the state of Texas, background checks are not required in private sales.
Senator Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called on majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell to reconsider the bill on gun control, adopted by the house in February. The proposed legislation is aimed at establishing new requirements for data validation for the transfer of firearms between private individuals.
“If the bill that passes the test, he would have to sign by law, this tragedy could have been avoided”, — reads the statement of Sumer. “Leader McConnell, you have no excuse. We should hold a vote on the bill adopted by the House of representatives to immediately close these loopholes”.
Officials defended the FBI database used for background checks of potential gun buyers, because, as it turned out, ATOR not previously bought firearms.
“Checking the background passed through the National instant criminal check. System NIC worked. He applied to the weapon. He was refused his weapons,” said John Wester, special agent of the Federal Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in the Twitter that ATOR did not pass data validation before the purchase of the rifle used in Saturday’s attack.
White house officials met with lawmakers and members of Congress to discuss the possibility of introducing new legislation on gun control when Congress will resume its summer vacation next week, according to The Wall Street Journal.
President trump said that he advocated a more significant background check when selling guns, but also emphasized that mental health plays a role in mass shootings.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
On Saturday around 15:00 local time, two employees of the highway patrol stopped the car on a highway near Midland. The driver of the car opened fire on the police, and then drove on, shooting at people and cars. Killing seven people, injured 22 people, including three police officers. The police reported that some victims received cuts glass broken in the result of shots at the Windows of the car.
Saturday, August 3, at El Paso (Texas) shooting occurred in the Walmart supermarket, which killed 22 people, another 26 are injured. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a young man, he was a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.