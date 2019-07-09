“The art of deception” with Emily Ratajkowski and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend…
In Ukrainian rolling out seven new films. Choose the obvious premiere of weeks difficult. Perhaps this is the French picture “the adventures of the little Remy” in the famous novel “Without family”. Fans of Sylvester Stallone can see the actor in the action movie “escape Plan 3”. Action Comedy film “the Driver for a COP” will clearly show how dangerous is the job of a taxi driver of Uber. Sexy Emily Ratajkowski once again starred in the crime picture, and this “Art of deception”. For going to the movies with the whole family, in addition to “Adventures of the little Remy,” more suitable “Zoo” and the cartoon “fish and Chip: Harmful friends”.
“Escape plan 3”
(16+, USA, Lionsgate, action, Thriller)
The first “escape Plan” was released in 2013 and made then a lot of noise. Still — Thriller starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger! With a budget of $ 54 million, the picture has collected in world hire 137,3 million dollars. Withdrew its Director, Michael Hafstrom. However, in the continuation Schwarzenegger refused to star. Partner Stallone was Dave Batista, wrestler and bodybuilder-turned-actor.
“Escape plan 2” was released in 2018. The backbone remains the same. For example, the audience again saw the popular rapper Curtis Jackson, known 50 Cent. Appeared in the film and beauty — Jamie king. The absence of Arnie is allowed to reduce the budget to $ 20 million, but the film is not saved. In theaters the second part we collected a total of 16.7 million dollars.
However, it was agreed to remove “escape Plan 3”. According to rumors, during filming, Stallone had a falling out with Jackson. Curtis called the film the most blunt in his career. In the US, the picture is immediately released on DVD. Rental it is not horrible. But in Europe, including Ukraine, the third part decided to show in cinemas. Took it off Director John Herzfeld (“15 minutes”)
“Little Remy”
(6+, France, Mars Films, adventure, drama)
The film is based on the famous novel by French writer Hector Malo “Without family”. In France, this piece filmed for the seventh time. The audience in our country are probably familiar Soviet version of “Without family”, filmed in 1984 by Vladimir Bortko.
Director Antoine Blossie gathered for his picture of the starry ensemble cast. Starring well-known actors, Daniel Auteuil (“Double”), Virginie Ledoyen (“8 women”), Ludivine Sagnier (“All songs only about love”).
The film’s protagonist — a boy, Remy, who travels around the country with a troupe of circus animals. Remi, a foundling, and he wants to find his family…
In France the film was released in December 2018. It was watched by nearly a million French and Belgian spectators.
“Fish and Chip: Harmful friends”
(0+, Canada, Fish ‘n Chips Productions, entertainment film for family viewing, the budget — 2 million dollars)
Fish fish and kitten Chip — heroes popular in Canada short cartoons, which are somewhat reminiscent of the plot of “Tom and Jerry”. Only here, the audience witnesses a confrontation between the cat and the goldfish. A full-length cartoon was released in Canada in 2013. The film cost 2 million dollars. Information about box office receipts no.
“Zoo”
(6+, Ireland — UK, Wee Buns Films, the historical drama for family viewing)
The film is set in 1941 in Belfast. The Germans bombed Britain. A group of Irish teenagers tries to save a baby elephant that was born at the local zoo. The film is based on a true story. Took her directed by Colin McIvor.
“The art of deception”
(16+, USA, Vertical Entertainment, crime drama)
The film’s protagonist Ivan is an experienced thief. He specializiruetsya on the theft of works of art. Ivan designed a big work, which should be the last in his criminal career. But to implement the plan need a partner. And he finds her. Eliza is a budding actress who has a lot of debt. Besides it annoy someone in Hollywood. And are now ready to do anything to get out of their own problems.
The main roles in the film played by British actor Theo James (“Divergent”) and American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski (“the Perfect trap”). Made a film directed by Matt Aselton.
“The driver for a COP”
(16+, USA, Walt Disney, Comedy)
Modest driver of taxi service Uber suspected, what will be drawn when he took the next order. The passenger turned out to be a detective, following the trail of a dangerous sadist terrorist. The taxi driver has become part of detective operations.
The role of a COP played by Dave Batista. This is the second film with his participation in the Ukrainian box office this week. Taxi driver plays Komal of Nanjiani, a popular comedian from Pakistan, who is known for Comedy “half a spy.” The Director Michael Dausa (“the Big Scam”).
“Predators”
(16+, USA, Paramount Pictures, horror, budget: $ 17 million)
Young woman during a hurricane of the 5th category, is trying to save his father. As a result, she is flooded with water house, which attack the alligators!
Took a picture of the French Director Alexander aja, famous for the films “the hills Have eyes”, “Piranha 3D”. Horror is his Forte. Starring the British actress Kaya Scodelario (“the maze Runner”) and Barry pepper (“the Green mile”).
