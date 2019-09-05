The artist and the Museum of cannabis: how to spend a weekend in the USA (6-8 September)
You haven’t decided what to do this weekend? Then we go to you. ForumDaily have selected the most interesting cultural events that will take place in major American cities with large Russian-speaking Diaspora. You just need to read our reviews and make your choice.
In new York city will take place the concert of the Seeds Slepakova with the orchestra, and will also be readings of poems in Russian
Miami will visit the Russian party with a fashion show and try your hand at an exciting game of ‘Mafia’ in Russian.
In Los Angeles don’t miss the lobster festival in long beach and check out the Museum of cannabis.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, visit the tour in Russian in the Castro district and have fun at the Californian festival Roma.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and the event location as they may change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.