The artist from Halifax said that he was fired because trump (PHOTO)

The famous cartoonist from Nova Scotia said that he had lost his job after he gained popularity in his drawing, depicting US President Donald trump playing Golf beside the two drowned migrants.

In a series of tweets Friday Michael De Adder reported that he was fired from every newspaper in new Brunswick after the publication of his caricatures of trump.

In the illustration, the tramp asks the two dead migrants: “do You mind if I finish?”, referring to the photo of father and daughter from El Salvador, lying face down in the water near the shore overgrown with reeds.

Father and daughter took over the Rio Grande between the Mexican Matamoros and Brownsville Texas.

Tweet de Adder wrote that his cartoons will not appear neither in the Times and Transcript nor the Daily Gleaner or Telegraph Journal Provincial or Telegraph Journal Saint John — they all belong to and are controlled by Brunswick News Inc. (BNI).

“The vicissitudes of caricaturistic. Today I just got fired from every newspaper in new Brunswick,” wrote De Adder on Friday.

“I’m not one of those who benefits from his dismissal. I still successfully draw caricatures for other publications. I just need to compensate for the percentage of my weekly income and to get used to the idea that I have no more voice in my native province.”

On Sunday, the representatives of the Corporation BNI stated that “it is absolutely wrong to assume that they ripped a freelance contract with Michael de Addera” because of the illustration with the trump.

“This is a false statement of the facts appearing by someone’s negligence and carelessness in social networks,” – said in BNI, adding that they “even passed the” caricature de Adder.

“The decision to return the reader favorite Greg Perry was made long before the appearance of this caricature, and the negotiations were conducted within a few weeks.”

The news of the suspension of the contract de Adder quickly spread in social networks. George Takei from Star Trek called the caricature “heartbreakingly accurate”, while Star Wars actor mark Hamill stated that the cartoon “worthy of the Pulitzer prize”.