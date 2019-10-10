The artist has displayed the main fear of Putin tagged caricature
The next departure from power of President of Russia Vladimir Putin has shown a vivid caricature of the famous artist Sergei Elkin.
The picture was posted on the DW Twitter page.
The cartoon you can see the wall of the Kremlin, through which is bent and looking down the head of Russia. Under the wall are a group of people who discuss the same subject – the departure of Putin.
“The transit is already beginning”, “Who will be the successor?”, “Who will replace Putin,” people say.
“Hey, I hear everything,” she said in response to Putin.
“Putin stands out,” reads the caption to the cartoon.