The assault on the police barricades students from the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong has failed (VIDEO). Police threatened to use live ammunition (PHOTO)

The Hong Kong police will open firing live ammunition towards protesters. A police spokesman Luis Lau recorded a video message in which he said that if violence against police will not stop, the guards will use “minimum force” against protesters, including live ammunition.

Yesterday during street fighting near the campus of the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong the security forces were flying Molotov cocktails, they tried to knock the machine (the police were forced to open fire, after which the car turned around and left), police throwing stones, spears, shot bows and arrows – the officer was wounded by an arrow in the leg, he was sent to the hospital, reports the South China Morning Post.

According to RTHK radio and television,

radical anti-government demonstrators torched the bridge connecting the campus of the Polytechnic University metro station, there were heard the sounds of multiple explosions. The police used tear gas to disperse the rioters.

This morning, police made another unsuccessful attempt to storm the campus of the Polytechnic University, where night clashed with anti-government demonstrators. In response, protesters pelted police vehicles with Molotov cocktails. In the campus there was a fire.

In the last days in Hong Kong, the protesters began to occupy the University campuses. Before that, the Department of education has closed all schools until November 18.

Sunday, November 17, on the territory of Polytechnic University of Hong Kong for many hours of continued clashes between protesting students and police.

The guards surrounded the University campus about five o’clock in the morning after long clashes with protesters, who for several days had occupied the building.

According to CNN, protesters are on campus for several days. The head of the student Council Ken Wu Kwok-WAN said that there is about 600-700 people, of which more than half are students. The exact number of wounded and arrested during clashes with police is unknown.

On the morning of 18 November, the people wanted to leave University, but the police used tear gas, so they came back. According to local media, have barricaded the campus running out of food and water.

The University administration asked the police about the meeting for the peaceful resolution of the crisis. The protesters calling out to events in other parts of the city, to divert the attention of the security forces and give people the opportunity to leave the besieged campus.

Mass protests provoked by the consideration of the bill on extradition, held in Hong Kong from the beginning of June. During this time the police detained more than 3.6 thousand people, some as young as 12 years, more than 1.5 thousand people were in the hospital due to received on the streets of the injuries, injured more than 400 police officers. After large-scale protests Hong Kong authorities have made concessions, and in early October the draft law was completely revoked. However, the protests have not stopped, they became more fierce.