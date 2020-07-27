The Association agreement of Ukraine with the EU: Stefanyshyna gather business dialogue
July 28, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanyshyna will hold the First dialogue with the Ukrainian business in the updating of the Agreement on Association of Ukraine with the EU. This was announced in the Cabinet.
The purpose of the event is to launch the process of in-depth consultations with the Ukrainian business community regarding the needs and expectations of the updating of the Agreement on Association of Ukraine with the European Union.
“The result of these dialogues will be generalized attitude of business, which will be considered in the preparation of the negotiation positions of Ukraine within the framework of renewal of the Agreement “, — stated in the message.
To take part in the event you plan to take the Vice-Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanyshyna, the Deputy Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture — trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, head of the EU delegation in the negotiations on the trade part of the Association Agreement EU-Ukraine (2008-2013) Peter Balazs and representatives of leading Ukrainian business associations.
The event is scheduled for 13:00, July 28.
The meeting itself will be held in online format.
