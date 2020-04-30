The Association of European leagues have reacted strongly to the recommendation by FIFA to complete all the tournaments
Lars-Christer Olsson
The President of the Association of European professional football leagues (EPFL), Lars-Christer Olsson on a special webinar organized by Soccerex, reacted sharply to the proposal of the head of the medical Committee of FIFA Michel D hug to end all tournaments, and in September to start the new season.
“I agree that we need to think about the future. But it is equally important to solve the problems of today. Perhaps even more important to do that before we talk about what’s coming next. Of course, the crisis will have to learn a lot. But, I repeat, let us first take care of current problems. How can you comment on the words of the head of the medical Committee of FIFA? He had to keep this advice to yourself,” quoted functionary “Sport-Express”.
“He has no idea about what is happening in each country, it does not have full data. He should understand that his words are perceived not as the opinion of a private person, but as a representative of FIFA. His statement can be very “expensive”. There are countries, leagues, where you are going to finish the season. But, as I understand it, in Europe most want to finish the season. If that’s possible,” said Olsson.
Note that D hug believes that while there are rules of social distancing, it is impossible to prevent any contact between players of opposing teams. Even mass tests for coronavirus does not guarantee prevention of the disease, because in any case, the football remains a contact sport.
Michelle D Hug
“The world is not ready for the return of football. One can only hope that the situation will change. Now we just have to be patient and wait. This is the most dramatic situation since the Second world war. We should not underestimate her.
It’s not a question of money, it is a matter of life and death. Moreover, we do not know when there will come peak of the epidemic in different countries”, – quotes the representative of the FIFA Sky Sports.
Add that EPFL brings together the 36 professional football leagues representing 990 clubs in 29 countries of Europe.
In EPFL also includes the Ukrainian Premier League.