The astrologer told whether effective for Ukraine meeting trump and Putin
The proposed meeting of the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation, Donald trump, and Vladimir Putin, which can pass on 28-29 June in Japan on the sidelines of the summit of “Big twenty”, is unlikely to be effective. This commentary to the editor-in-chief told the astrologer Vlad Ross.
The astrologer said that 2 Jul we are waiting for a solar Eclipse, and usually two or three days before and after are in the aura of the Eclipse.
“Accordingly, the days when the G20 summit will be under the negative influence of this astronomical phenomena. Because the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald trump can and will be held on the sidelines of the summit. However, it will be ineffectual: the American and Russian leaders cannot agree, and their conversation to nothing lead. In particular, it would not promote the decision of problems of Ukraine and Iran”, — said Ross.
The only thing you can count on, says the astrologer, then, that Putin and trump can somehow “handle” the issues relating to Venezuela. As the current crisis in Venezuela began at the Eclipse, and ended, it can also a solar Eclipse. Because the Venezuelan question — the only one in which trump and Putin can reach some agreements on the sidelines of the summit.
The astrologer also recall that the communication between the Russian and American presidents will not be called friendly. For example, the last meeting between trump and Putin was extremely successful, and it took place in July last year, just in the “corridor of eclipses” — between the solar Eclipse on July 13 and a lunar Eclipse on July 27. Now a new meeting is planned trump and Putin should also take place within Eclipse.
As previously reported “FACTS”, foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin sure that during the meeting, trump and Putin is sure to be announced and the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war sailors.
