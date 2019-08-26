THE ASTROLOGER WARNS: TOP 5 DANGEROUS DAYS IN SEPTEMBER
3-4 September 2019 – conjunction of Sun, mercury and Mars in Virgo This connection often manifests itself as a pleasant and constructive: the Sun (“I want!”), Mercury (“I think!”) and Mars (“I do!”) contribute to great achievements. But careless handling of the connection can be dangerous.
After all, the Sun is still a symbol of fire, symbol of the physical body, the mercury – movement, and Mars – injuries and wounds. You need to be wary of burns, harm from moving machinery, injuries during walking, running and even medical procedures (connection-in the sign of Virgo).
So give up the trips, spend the day at one place, do not undertake to repair the equipment, do not go to the beach and “a barbecue”, and beware of fire.
12 Sep 2019 – square of Mars with Jupiter Aspect is not dark, and even funny. Know what “overdone”? If not, learn today. This can be attributed to the saying “the Mountain gave birth to mouse”: a lot of activity, a lot of fuss and Napoleonic plans, and the output – nothing. Waste power metered, warns this aspect. Not in all cases need the valiant prowess. Sometimes you have to act subtly, and if you give forces, it is possible to ruin it. Your behavior should be similar to the work of a watchmaker, which is important for accuracy and precision, and brute force only hurts. And don’t start today, nothing big, it will not then be worth the effort.
On 14 September 2019 – T-square of Mars, Jupiter and Neptune + full Moon Exacerbated religious and ethical contradictions. The protection of justice as you understand it, can turn into fanaticism and the protection of false ideas. Increased risk of collision with fanatics, deeply convinced in something and not quite adequate people. Threat long trips, especially on the water.
Traumatic may be contact with a foreign culture. The full moon will add to all these situations energy. People will behave more recklessly than usual. The full Moon brighter apparent mental illness, the mentally ill become more noticeable and more aggressive, so it is better not to enter into a conversation with a total stranger – who knows how they are normal.
September 22, 2019 – the mercury square with Saturn This aspect makes it difficult to communicate and travel. People are surprisingly inflexible and not willing to move from their positions. Difficult assimilation of new material. The trip is possible all sorts of overlays from flight delays and congestion to transportation breakdowns. But the square – not the opposition, it will not be taken away. You will not be able to abandon the conversation or trip, and then relax. Square will throw you into battle. It will give you a problem and make it solved. For example, you have someone to meet and talk, despite the fact that and to organize it, and carry on a conversation will be difficult. It is not recommended to give to repair gadgets and transport – will be repaired for a long time.
26 Sep 2019 – square of mercury to Pluto Is the complete opposite of the previous aspect. If the last bad day of the trip and the talks had stalled, today they will gain a special intensity and this will also not cool. Trips possible accidents due to excess speed or force majeure. The conversation will be difficult to control the course of the conversation. The talk will go tense and nervous, trying to manipulate and push the interlocutor.
You will fall many calls, letters, meetings, information – more than you can handle. Divide them into important and unimportant, and secondary otzivite. Can break gadgets, computer equipment, transport.