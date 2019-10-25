The astrological forecast for November 2019
The last month of autumn can bring us a lot of different changes. The astrological forecast for November, you know where to look for the luck, hope and something to strive for in those thirty days.
Astrologers claim that November will be very bright and incredibly important month, because at this time expected sudden changes in the energy of the planets. Many of these changes will be positive, which can be regarded as a gift of fate for the coming winter. Three strong conspiracy on happiness and success will further increase your chances of success.
Aries
The first half of the month will be very peaceful and calm representatives of this Sign. The only source of trouble may be surrounding Aries people are jealous or just negative. After talking with them, preferably as quickly as possible to restore power so not to incur problems and not to fall into apathy.
The period of stagnation will last until the 19th. 19 Nov Mars dramatically transformed, changing the Sign, which is very positive effect on mood and luck Rams. The red planet will help them to find new motivation, become more optimistic, more cheerful, more courageous. In late fall, the Rams will be able to regain all that they lost over the last couple of months. It will be a very productive time.
Taurus
The first day of November will be normal and inconspicuous, but starting from 2 November Taureans will wait a lot of bright emotions, luck, and a sharp change of energy caused by drastic changes in the mood of stars and planets. The destructive energy will be replaced by creative. This happens very rapidly, so the number 2 will be for many Taureans day small chaos.
A very favorable period will last until the 25th. Then comes a pleasant lull. The only important recommendation is the final stage of autumn extreme caution in communicating with others. The advice of psychics will teach Taurus to understand people. Venus in Capricorn in late autumn means that it’s time to tackle the hard work and not to postpone anything for later.
Gemini
1 to 19 inclusive, the number of Twins does not expect a regular period. Around these people will be inexplicable things. Astrologers strongly recommend is not to go on a long journey. If I have to break this rule, then you have to be extremely careful and collected.
Starting from the 20th day of stars will help the Twins to resume motion in the usual direction. The end of the month will be very productive for all walks of life. The twins should communicate with representatives of the romantic and loving Signs of the Zodiac, because these people will be the source of heat and care for them.
Cancer
Cancers have expected one of the most tranquil periods among all Zodiac Signs. During this period they will be aggravation of the gut, strengthen which will further help five useful exercises. Sixth sense will be active continuously, so that in difficult situations you can rely on the inner voice.
In General, the first half of the month will be more pleasant the second. This means that we should not show indifference to important matters, to work. In the late fall can worsen internal problems, motivation can be lost. Cancers need to pay less attention to rumors and gossip, and not to throw the case halfway to success. Many small problems and troubles will be solved by themselves, so sometimes patience is the only condition of success.
Leo
For lions November will be a logical continuation of Oct. Energy of stars and planets will be identical to the end of the previous month, but 22, she abruptly changes to the opposite and very positive. The end of autumn in Lviv is a magical time that can fulfilled his dream. Leave experiences comes positive thoughts, a desire to work, to love, to have fun.
The end of November would be the perfect time for soul-searching and work on yourself. Useful tips to help the Lions to be better, to find motivation and continue your journey with maximum enthusiasm. Maybe it’s time to change priorities, set ourselves new goals.
Virgin
Virgos have a hard time in the first half of the month, but even at this time will work the law of attraction, this means that to lose confidence and optimism in any case impossible. November 20, all will return to normal, but until that happens, you will need more rest. Nerves and stress will be the main enemy of success and good luck.
Relieve stress will help in shopping, a change of scenery, new friends, romance. Even household chores in this sense will be a great help. Astrologers strongly recommend in any case to have a backup plan, because in the first half of the month many things can break for unknown reasons. Also, do not talk about their plans to others. Let everything remain a secret.
Libra
2 on November 25 Scales there is a lot of luck in the love area. At this time the planets and stars will become the most creative. The world will change for people of this Sign, they will have new opportunities disappear fears, they will be able to deal with their worst traits. Will have the chance to meet nice person to find love or to bring existing relationships to a new level.
In the financial sector Weights also expect wins and lots of positives, because they are full of energy and strength, confidence and desire to work. After 25 of November will be a time of peace and quiet in which to continue to move the same way or to relax a bit. Better to focus on personal problems and learn to say “no” to others.
Scorpio
Financial flows in November, will become more active for Scorpions. It will happen on the 19th because of the positive energy changes caused by the transition of Mars into a more favorable position. The end of November, perfect for shopping, work, start new businesses, implementation of business ideas. In the first half it is better to do their duties and to avoid risks.
It is possible that in November, the Scorpions will be able to implement their old plans. The risk of error is still there, but any turmoil is seen as an integral part of success. Without mistakes there is no happy future, because they teach us useful things and help us to become wiser.
Sagittarius
Coming something very important in the life of the archers. Talking about this approaching change in the position of stars and planets. To 26 inclusive will all remain seated. November 27, Neptune will no longer be retrograde, which will affect the mood and luck of archers, and the most positive way.
Such a change would be the beginning of the struggle with the difficulties, will become more productive and positive. To attract success, Sagittarius will help five easy steps to happiness. In November we need to start moving towards the dream, no matter what it takes. Laziness and procrastination will interfere, but they can be overcome with the right motivation.
Capricorn
Capricorns should communicate only with positive people. There are specific signs of positive and negative energy of the person which will help determine with whom one can have a common cause, and who doesn’t. Many issues will be beneficial intuition, which will aggravated on the 19th, when the stars and planets will become more creative.
Late fall will show Capricorn how correct they chose the path. We all make mistakes, but not always quickly find them and recognize their consequences. Representatives of this Sign will be able to see some flaws in your Outlook and behaviors that will help them succeed in business and in love, and become much happier.
Aquarius
The most striking and unusual day for Aquarius can become 7, 8 and 9 November. Stars and planets will be quite active, that will improve the emotional background. Overall, November will be a time of laziness and apathy. Morning rituals for luck and success will help you to find your inner strength to overcome the problems that will cause energy stagnation the stars.
The 27th, everything will change for the better, so in the beginning of winter will be a new, grandiose period in which Aquarius will be much easier to interact with people. In the last days of November it is possible to communicate more with family, friends, significant other. Astrologers suggest to visit his parents and do household chores.
Fish
For Fish Nov will be one of the best and most productive months. Throughout the thirty days representatives of this Sign will wait for luck, love, warmth. This is due to positive changes in the position of Venus and Neptune. Fish is to follow the five laws of the Universe. At this time, the planets give good luck to all who adheres to these simple rules.
Fish expect pleasant acquaintance. This is a very good time for anyone involved in the search of the second half. Success awaits those who want to focus only on work. It’s the perfect time for creative work, intellectual work in General. You can dedicate part of the November release, the change of scenery.