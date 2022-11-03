The Astros write a page of history with the enemy
The Houston Astros pulled off an extremely rare feat Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, going the second game without a run or hit in World Series history, defeating the Houston Phillies in the process. Philadelphia 5 to 0.
A committee of four pitchers took part in this feat of arms for the visitors. Starter Cristian Javier led the charge, allowing only two walks in six innings of work, in addition to making nine opponents bite the dust.
Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly took over, pitching an inning each, adding a total of five strikeouts to Javier's nine.
The only other game without a run or hit in the he World Series history had been the feat of Don Larsen in 1956. In Game 5 between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers, he had a perfect single-handed game, eventually helping the Bronx Bombers to get your hands on the title.
Additionally, only one other game without a run or hit has been accomplished in the playoffs in major league baseball history. In 2010, Roy Halladay did it for the Phillies, in Game 1 of their Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds.
A productive inning is enough
To return to the duel of the day, the Astros scored all of their runs in the fifth inning. Yordan Alvarez started this push in a rather unusual way, he who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Alex Bregman followed it up with a two-run double, then Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and a single, respectively.
The series is tied again, as the two teams have each won twice. They will play one last match in Philadelphia on Thursday before returning to Texas for Game 6 on Saturday. In the event of a seventh game, it would be played at the Astros stadium on Sunday.