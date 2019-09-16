The attack on the oil plant in Saudi Arabia topple the oil market, the dollar and the Euro: the US is preparing a response
On the night of September 14, occurred the attack on the refinery in Saudi Arabia. Yemeni Houthi rebels, which is fighting against an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, said that they are using drones carried out the attack on the oil facilities.
After this incident, Saudi Arabia has cut oil production by more than half to 5.7 million barrels per day with a normal level of approximately 9.8 million.
The reduction of oil production has led to higher prices for raw materials — September 16 after market open the price of futures on Brent rose by 13.86% to $69,91 per barrel, WTI — on of 11.23%, to $61,79.
Sunday, September 15, Donald trump met with the head of the Pentagon, mark Esper. The administration of the President of the United States is considering the possibility of a military response to drone attacks on the objects of the Saudi oil company, Saudi Aramco.
“The oil reserves in Saudi Arabia were attacked. There are reasons to believe that we know the culprit and ready to take decisive action, depending on confirmation of our data, but we want to hear from the Kingdom, who, in their opinion, carried out the attack, and on what terms we should act,” said trump.
The U.S. government does not believe that behind the attack Houthi rebels. Their version is that the Houthis either did not act alone or was not involved in the attack. At the state Department in the attack accuse Iran.
“There is no evidence that the attack was made from Yemen,” said us Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. He believes that the attack is Iran. The head of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Iran Javad Zarif has accused Mike Pompeo in a lie.
“The United States and their customers are stuck in Yemen due to the illusion that military superiority will lead to victory,” wrote the Minister on Twitter. Zarif believes that the accusations against Iran will not help to end the disaster.
The US President Donald trump said that allowed when you need to distinguish oil from strategic reserves of the United States.
“In connection with attacks on Saudi Arabia, which can affect oil prices, I ordered, if necessary, to allocate oil from the strategic reserve in an amount which will be determined later — sufficient to save provided oil markets,” wrote trump on Twitter.
US Department of energy reminds us that the strategic reserve is at the disposal of the President, who can use it in a situation with infringement of oil deliveries.
In the past, the presidents of the United States only three times gave the order to use the strategic reserve: George Bush senior in 1991, George W. Bush in 2005 and Barack Obama in 2011. In all three cases, the Ministry of energy of the United States were sent to market to 30 million barrels of oil.