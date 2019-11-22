The attorney General of Israel decided to present Netanyahu charges in three cases of abuse (PHOTO)

The attorney General of Israel, away Mandelblit decided to file charges in three cases of abuses to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including the so-called “case of 4000” of bribery, reports TASS with reference to Israeli public radio, “Kan”.

Indictment will be handed over not to the court, and the speaker of the Knesset (Parliament) Julius Edelstein, and the premiere will be given 30 days to request immunity from prosecution in the relevant Commission of the Parliament.

Kahn notes that the parliamentary Commission after the elections of September 17 is not formed, since neither Netanyahu nor his main opponent – the leader of the centrist benny Gantz – turns failed to create a government coalition in the allotted to each of them 28 days.

Formally, Netanyahu until the approval of the new Cabinet remains the acting Prime Minister of the transitional government and the law does not oblige him to resign after charges.

Kahn reports that a press conference Mandelblit scheduled for 20:30 Moscow time, an hour later, as expected, Netanyahu will act with the television reference.

In the framework of the “case of 4000” the investigation believes that Netanyahu has given the telecommunications company “Bezeq” favors in return for positive coverage of the activities of his office related information portal, and previously asked the public Prosecutor to present the premiere of allegations of corruption and abuse of public trust.

In another two cases, which are designated as “1000” and “2000” and are associated with the alleged acceptance of gifts from businessmen and suspicion in contributing to the newspaper “Yediot Ahronot” in response to the light in a positive way the government’s activities. According to him, the Prosecutor decided to bring charges of abuse of public trust and fraud.